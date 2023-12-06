ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The construction of a new Starbucks Coffee Shop on Abilene’s Buffalo Gap Road has brought to light concerns of nearby residents. Many say they already get noise pollution from the Golden Chick Restaurant next door, and an alarm was set off by those residents when a zone change request was made.

“I don’t want anything else that adds to the traffic situation on Buffalo Gap Road. I don’t want anything else that adds to the noise pollution,” insisted neighborhood resident Michael Wilder.

The land the business sits on was at one time labeled as Planned Development (PD). Tal Fillingham, representative agent for Pak Harris Enterprises LTC, which owns the property, said the language in that 2004 decision doesn’t do enough to properly dictate development.

“So many of these PDs was not written well, and that’s really the primary reason for the request,” Fillingham said.

Of the 22 residents polled about the zoning change, all were in opposition. Neighbor Denise Jones told KTAB/KRBC the original PD should have covered their concerns, such as a noise buffering wall.

Though, Fillingham said no such language is included in the document, “It does not include any buffering to the adjacent properties. None.”

Jones brought with her some supporting documents to that original PD in which she claimed that specific language does appear.

“Screening shall be required on any nonresidential side requiring a site plan. A Solid wall or fence of materials having a natural earth tone color and height of 6 to 7 feet,” Jones read from her documents.

Though it does appear in the original document, not including the supporting documents, that that language is absent.

Original PDD page 6

Residents are also concerned about the increase in traffic. The Golden Chick and Starbucks are slated to share one entry point on Buffalo Gap Road and containing no exits through the residential areas. The Abilene Planning and Zoning board said that issue would need to be resolved through the Texas Department of Transportation.

The empty lots to the east of the current construction zone have also been requested for a change from PD to Neighborhood Retail (NR). Not willing to commit to this change due to an inability to know what might be planned for those lots, neighbors like Jones have said they would prefer to keep the zoning PD rather than open the area to development that might be more invasive or “heavy,” in their opinion.

“The zoning change for that acreage behind is completely speculative and it’s hard for us as neighbors to abut that area,” Jones addressed P & Z.

The board decided to table the issue until its January meeting. An apparent clerical error appeared in the documentation, Jones notified the board that 3w LLC was stated as the owner of the properties that was requesting the zoning change. But, 3w is the company that owns golden chick and the owner should have been stated as Pak Harris Enterprises LTC.

Planning and Zoning Commission Agenda and enlargement

“I’m concerned this was not properly noticed on the agenda, and even though it’s embarrassing I think we need legal council to weigh in on this… I’m going to request that y’all (the board) table this until my staff can get with legal council,” City Manager Robert Hanna told the board.