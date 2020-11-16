100 new COVID-19 cases, 48 recoveries reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One hundred new cases of COVID-19 and 48 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.
Statistics released Monday show that of the 100 new cases, 41 are from PCR tests and 59 are from antigen tests.
Forty-eight patients recovered, but 77 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.
Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 6,421 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,272 of these cases remain active.
Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:
Latest Posts:
- Networks restored at Hendrick Medical Center after security threat
- Arkansas family devastated after investigator goes to the wrong house and shoots child’s dog
- Senate Dems urge Trump to give Biden team access to national security briefings
- Unemployed face additional mental health burdens as joblessness stretches on
- Belgian racing pigeon fetches record price of $1.9 million