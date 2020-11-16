100 new COVID-19 cases, 48 recoveries reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One hundred new cases of COVID-19 and 48 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Monday show that of the 100 new cases, 41 are from PCR tests and 59 are from antigen tests.

Forty-eight patients recovered, but 77 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 6,421 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,272 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

