100-year-old Abilene resident Miss Sami celebrates National Centenarian Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s National Centenarian Day and 100-year-old Abilene resident Miss Sami says happiness is the key to longevity.

Miss Sami turns 101 in November, and is originally from Pennsylvania.

She’s seen a lot of change over the past 100 years, but says the most astounding is how far women have come in the workplace.

“It’s just wonderful!,” she said. Her advice for today’s generation is simply to enjoy life – “make life enjoyable and don’t hurt anyone while you’re enjoying it.”

So, what’s the secret to living 100 years? Well if you ask Miss Sami, she says “there is no secret – just be happy!”

Send pictures of your Centenarian loved ones, as well as information on their name, location and age, to news@ktab.tv and help celebrate National Centenarian Day.