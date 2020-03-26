103 COVID-19 tests still pending after Abilene’s first positive

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One hundred three COVID-19 tests are still awaiting results after Abilene confirmed its first positive case Thursday.

As of 2:00 p.m. March 24, 184 people total had been tested for the novel coronavirus in Abilene, with 80 negative results, 108 pending, and one positive.

The positive patient, identified as a man in his 40s, was admitted to the emergency room and given a test just 24 hours before the positive result was confirmed. He has been self-quarantined every since and is in stable condition.

Health Department officials say other test results are taking longer because all tests administered in Abilene are sent to labs outside the city for processing.

Depending on the lab, results are taking an average of one day to one week to return.

Abilene’s positive case was the 6th confirmed in the Big Country in just the past week – one in Abilene, three in Brown County, and two in Eastland County.

The City of Abilene will give updated testing results each day and will get information about any positive cases to the public as soon as possible.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for any updates on the local impact of COVID-19.

