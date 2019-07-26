10th annual Garageband Woodstock is ready to rock for a good cause

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Organizers of the annual hippie reunion say they’re excited to ring in 10 years of peace, love and rock ‘n’ roll.

Terry Bettis is on the board of directors for the event and says it began as a reunion for rockers that were only allowed to jam out in their garages as youths.

“It was supposed to be just a reunion with some buddies that played back in the 60s in Abilene,” said Bettis.

But over the last decade the event has grown and this year will take place at the Abilene Convention Center on Saturday, July 27.

The concert has benefited several organizations over the years, and will, for the third year in a row, benefit New Horizon – a local organization that helps children in struggling homes.

“It’s really satisfying to be able to present that check to an organization that’s as well respected as new horizons,” said Bettis.

Last year’s concert raised $25,000 for the organization, Bettis says organizers hope to raise even more this year.

The 10th Annual GarageBand Woodstock will be Saturday, July 27. Doors open at 5:30 pm, the concert starts at 6:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased for $25 online at this link or for $30 at the door.