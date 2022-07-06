ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s annual Guns and Hoses blood drive is taking place beginning Wednesday.

Donors can participate in the drive by visiting Hendrick Regional Blood Center at 1900 Pine Street or the KTAB and KRBC Studios at 4510 S 14th Street from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 and Thursday, July 7.

There is always a need for blood in the Big Country, especially since we are pacing toward having more fatal crashes than ever in Abilene this year.

“One car wreck could use up to 100 units if that need was there,” said Donor Recruiter Kelsey Caprio.

The Guns & Hoses Blood drive honors the life of fallen Abilene police officer Rodney Holder, who died in the line of duty in 2010.

When someone donates blood, they dedicate a vote to either the police department (guns) or the fire department (hoses).