14.8 Inches: Abilene sees record-breaking snowfall

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene has set a record for the most snowfall ever measured in the City, a shocking 14.8 inches reported February 14.

The previous record, set on April 5, 1995, was only 9.3 inches.

National Weather Service forecasters say the City of Abilene also tied for the record low temperature on February 14 – 5 degrees.

Right now, temperatures in the Abilene and San Angelo areas are currently lower than the temperatures in Anchorage, Alaska.

Due to this unprecedented weather event, widespread power outages are being reported across the City.

More than 20,000 customers are affected and some have been without power for more than 12 hours.

The City of Abilene has created a warming center at Rose Park on S 7th Street for anyone who needs to escape the cold.