ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 16 de Septiembre parade is taking place in Abilene.

The parade is set to begin at the St Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church on Westview Drive at 6:00 p.m. and will continue on to Sears Park.

Former Chair of the Hispanic Business Council and longing Hispanic community advocate Linda Barfield will be this year’s parade marshal.

