16-year-old lion Saba dies at Abilene Zoo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 16-year-old lion has died at the Abilene Zoo.
Saba, an African Lion, was euthanized Wednesday, two days after a veterinary visit for lethargy and a decrease in appetite.
Read the following press release from the Abilene Zoo to find out more about Saba’s life and legacy:
