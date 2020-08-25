19 new COVID-19 cases, 19 recoveries reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 and 19 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 19 new cases, 5 are from PCR tests and 14 are from antigen tests.

Nineteen patients recovered, but 22 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2293 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

