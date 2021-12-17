$2.4 billion renewable energy project slated to come to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A $2.4 billion renewable energy project is slated to come to Abilene if given final approval by county commissioners next week.

Project Artemis was unveiled by Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna during a city council meeting Friday, saying the project will have a capital investment of $2.4 billion over the next 20 years.

“This is an opportunity where the county let out and the city is partnering with the County on attracting an incredible opportunity for our community,” said Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna. “This is the unique that comes ones in a kabillion years.”

The project, which is described as a Renewable Energy Data Center Campus, will be located on more than 800 acres in Abilene’s extra-territorial jurisdiction, which will be annexed into city limits if commissioners approve.

A Houston-based technology company that creates software, technical solutions and energy infrastructure is behind Project Artemis, hoping to bring 57 jobs with an average salary of $57,600 once the building is complete.

“The fact that we can attract a technology-based company that is now going to open the door for us to continue to have conversations with future companies as well,” said DCOA President/CEO Misty Mayo.

This company will be paying $485,607.51 to the City of Abilene in lieu of taxes for the next 20 years, and once their location is annexed into Abilene, the DCOA will pay $2.5 million for their wastewater and water infrastructure.

During those 20 years, Project Artemis is expected to have an estimated economic impact of $993.4 million to the City of Abilene.

Taylor County commissioners will vote on its approval of the incentives of this project during their meeting Tuesday, December 21.

The project is billed as a joint effort between the City of Abilene, Taylor County and the Development Corporation of Abilene.