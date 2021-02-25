Abilene police respond to two armed robbery incidents involving unknown suspects

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police have responded to two separate armed robbery incidents involving unknown suspects within the past couple of days.

The first incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. A police reports reveals a man claims two unknown suspects kicked down the door to his home on the 1100 block of S 16th Street and robbed him at gunpoint.

Another man told police that an unknown suspect, “pointed a firearm at his head and stole items in a parking lot” on the 100 block of E I-20 around 3:00 a.m. Thursday.

Neither of the reports for these robberies states what was stolen.

There is no indication from the reports that these robberies are related.

