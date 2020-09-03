2 COVID-19 related deaths, 30 new cases reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two COVID-19 related deaths and 30 new cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the 30 new cases, 3 are from PCR tests and 27 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest deaths were a female in her 80s and a male in his 70s, both with underlying health conditions.

Thirteen patients recovered, but 22 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2473 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

