ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two fast food restaurants and an oil change shop are coming to north Abilene to replace a long-time hotel that was recently torn down.

Whataburger, Chipotle, and Take 5 Oil Change will soon be located off Highway 351 across from Walmart where the Whitten Inn used to be.

It’s currently unknown when the new businesses are opening, but the Whataburger and Chipotle buildings are already standing, while the Take 5 Oil Change location is currently a plot of dirt.

The Whitten Inn, which used to occupy the property, was torn down in July after the building had been there for more than 40 years.

All of the new businesses moving in already have additional locations in Abilene – Whataburger has restaurants on S Danville Drive, S 1st Street, and E Hwy 80, Chipotle has a location on S Clack Street, and Take 5 Oil Change is off of S 14th Street.

No further information has been released.