2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 2 positive cases reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the 2 new cases, both are from PCR tests and none are from antigen tests.

The newest deaths are a male in his 70s and a male in his 50s.

Sixteen patients recovered, but 15 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,271 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 411 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: