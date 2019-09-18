2-night haunted house, ‘Fright Night Hike’ coming to Abilene Zoo this Halloween

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo is getting extra spooky this year by hosting a 2-night haunted house, a frightening hike, and more trick-or-treating than ever!

Boo at the Zoo, the Abilene Zoo’s annual trick-or-treating event, will now be held on two different Saturdays – October 19 and October 26, both from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The first ever Nightmare on Elm Creek Haunted House will also be at the zoo, offering unique screams and scares October 25 and 26.

One night will be for adults and one will be kid-friendly, but zoo staff hasn’t said which is which. The haunted house is still in planning stages.

Also in planning stages is a “Night Fright Hike” set for October 11. More information on this event will be released at a later date.