2 positive COVID-19 cases in Abilene, 143 tests still pending

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The latest COVID-19 testing numbers for the City of Abilene show two people have tested positive and 143 more are still awaiting results.

Friday’s numbers show 248 people total have been tested, with 2 positive results, 104 negative results, and 143 pending.

City officials were notified of Abilene’s first positive result Thursday morning.

They then held a press conference to disclose the information to the public, saying the patient is a male in his 40s who came to the ER just 24 hours before his positive result with multiple symptoms, including shortness of breath.

Later that night, Dyess Air Force Base confirmed Abilene’s second case, saying the patient is a health care worker on base who was tested on March 24.

Neither case has a confirmed location of contraction so far.

Investigators are working to determine both patients’ whereabouts in the weeks prior to their positive results.

Health Department officials many tests results are taking longer than these to return because all tests administered in Abilene are sent to labs outside the city for processing.

Depending on the lab, results are taking an average of one day to one week to return.

Dyess AFB’s positive case was the 7th confirmed in the Big Country in just the past week – two in Abilene, three in Brown County, and two in Eastland County.

The City of Abilene will give updated testing results each day and will get information about any positive cases to the public as soon as possible.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for any updates on the local impact of COVID-19.

