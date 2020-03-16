29 men charged with online solicitation of minor after APD undercover investigation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene police have arrested 29 men on child sex charges.

In a news release issued late Monday afternoon, the Abilene Police Department (APD) says an undercover operation landed 29 offenders, with another arrest pending.

The men are accused of using public webpages, internet sites and social media applications to exploit minors, and showing up to arranged meetings with minors for sexual encounters, APD says.

The Cyber Crimes Unit, Fraud Unit, and Special Operations Division collaborated with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division and U.S. Marshals for the undercover investigation.

APD says this is an ongoing investigation.