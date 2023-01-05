ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 2nd Abilene brewery is permanently closing due to what they call an ‘unsustainable market’.

Sockdolager Brewing Company announced their impending closure in Spring 2023 Thursday, saying “with heaviness of heart, we must announce that our taps will stop flowing in the spring of 2023. We have decided not to renew our lease and will be closing down Sockdolager Brewing Company permanently.”

The owners penned a letter on social media, explaining that like Pappy Slokum, another mainstay brewery that officially closed at the end of December, they can’t keep up with an “unsustainable market” and decided to close shop on their dream.

There isn’t a set closing date yet, but Sockdolager says to watch their social media pages for details on a farewell party in the Spring, as well as other special events.

Read the full letter from owners James, Will, and Alex below: