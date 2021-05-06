2nd suspect arrested in connection to homicide in Sweetwater

Brett ‘Brenda’ Gamble and Michael Langston are both charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide for the death of Betty Thompson, 30.

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police have arrested another suspect in connection to a homicide in Sweetwater in March.

Michael Langston Franks and Brett ‘Brenda’ Gamble are both charged with Criminally Negligent homicide for the death of Betty Thompson, 30.

Police began investigating this homicide in March after they found Thompson deceased while responding to an unattended death call at a home on the 600 block of Bowie Street.

Her body was sent for an autopsy in Lubbock and those findings, along with evidence uncovered during the investigation led police to believe both Franks and Gamble were involved.

Both suspects are currently waiting for their bonds to be set.

No further information has been released.