2nd Tea2Go location opening in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A second Tea2Go location is opening in Abilene soon.

The store, which currently has a location on Catclaw Drive, says their new retail space will open on the north side of Abilene October 5.

Their social media announcement did not cover the exact address of the new location.

Tea2Go has 7 locations in Texas, not counting the one up-and-coming in Abilene.

Their mission statement reads in part, “our mission is to help people build a healthy lifestyle through the benefits of loose leaf tea while improving the communities we are a part of Healthy Tea 4 Healthy Living.”

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if more information is released.

NEW STORE opening announcement!!! North side store will open October 5th!!!! To celebrate 🎉 we are doing a GIVEAWAY!!!… Posted by Tea2go Abilene on Monday, September 23, 2019

