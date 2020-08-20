34 new COVID-19 cases, 28 recoveries reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Thirty-four new cases of COVID-19 and 28 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the 34 new cases, 11 are from PCR tests and 23 are from antigen tests.

Twenty-eight patients recovered, but 22 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 1941 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

