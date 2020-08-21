34 new COVID-19 cases, 30 recoveries reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Thirty-four new cases of COVID-19 and 30 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Friday show that of the 34 new cases, 18 are from PCR tests and 16 are from antigen tests.

Thirty patients recovered, but 25 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 1975 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: