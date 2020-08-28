34th COVID-19-related death, 45 new cases reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 34th COVID-19-related death and 45 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Friday show that of the 45 new cases, 36 are from PCR tests and 9 are from antigen tests.

City of Abilene officials say there has been an increase in positive cases lately due to large-scale testing at Mesa Springs Retirement Village.

As of August 28, 28 residents and 10 staff members had tested positive. These results are still being incorporated into the City’s daily number reports.

A social media post reveals the newest death is a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

Twenty patients recovered, but 20 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2,375 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

