42 new COVID-19 cases, 15 recoveries reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Forty-two new cases of COVID-19 and 15 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the 42 new cases, 6 are from PCR tests and 36 are from antigen tests.

Fifteen patients recovered, but 19 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2593 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

Latest Posts: