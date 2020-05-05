4th Annual Abilene Gives happening now as non-profits need help #NowMoreThanEver

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 4th Annual Abilene Gives event is happening now as non-profits need help #NowMoreThanEver.

Tuesday, May 5, through midnight – donations are being collected for more than 100 non-profit organizations around the Big Country.

As of 8:40 a.m., this year’s event had already raised nearly $150,000 for 115 organizations.

Funds raised through Abilene Gives are always much-anticipated, but this year, non-profits have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, losing funding, patrons, and volunteers that are critical to their missions.

Anyone who wants to participate can visit the Abilene Gives website to donate and learn more about the non-profits benefiting from the 24 hours of giving.

