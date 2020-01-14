5 years since Abilene prison bus crashes, killing 10

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five years ago, a bus transporting prisoners from the Middleton Corrections Facility in Abilene to the Sanchez Facility in Penwall, Texas encountered icy conditions, veered off the interstate then flew off an overpass onto a freight train sitting on the tracks below.

Ten men – eight inmates and two officers – lost their lives upon impact. The lone surviving corrections officer, Jason Self, was hospitalized in critical condition following the crash. He was released to recover at home weeks after the incident. Four inmates were hospitalized as well – they all survived their injuries.

TxDOT and the National Transportation Safety Board put out preliminary reports suggesting a damaged guardrail may have played a role in the fatal crash. It was damaged during another traffic incident that same morning.

The preliminary report said, “The bus struck the guardrail, veered to the left, and overrode the guardrail wreckage in the median.”

Self made a full recovery and is now retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

