$500 to $1,000 cash rewards offered for wanted criminals in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Tina Nicole Wellmaker – Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility

Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility Kaleokalani Charro Bush – Injury to Child

Injury to Child Takeisha Lewis – DWI Enhanced

DWI Enhanced Justin Dewitt Reynolds – Burglary of Habitation

Burglary of Habitation Christopher Polk – Indecency with Child

Indecency with Child Matteo Alejandro Gamboa – Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Robbery Emmanuel Jermaine Ramson (FEATURED FUGITIVE) – Injury to Child, Burglary, Possession of Controlled Substance

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $1000 cash reward for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive.

Cash rewards will only be given if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals.”

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page or APD’s PIO youtube page.