5th Suspect Arrested: Accused organizer of fatal New Year’s Eve robbery in Abilene behind bars

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fifth suspect is behind bars for a New Year’s Eve murder in Abilene, accused of setting up the robbery gone-wrong for bail money.

Isaiah Xavien Arredondo, 20, is now being held behind bars in the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond for Murder in connection to the death of David Devora, 20, who was shot and killed during a robbery on December 31, 2019.

Court documents reveal Arredondo is the suspect who, “knew David Devora and had set up the robbery.”

He allegedly told four other suspects – Tyree Neal, Rodaeshia Hines, Creshawn Howard, and Michael Wright-Collazo – that Devora had items of value and gave them information that allowed them to execute the crime.

The documents also state, “a witness overheard Arredondo bragging about his involvement in the robbery after Devora was killed.”

All four other suspects accused of being present during the crime were indicted in March for Aggravated Robbery and Murder.

However, Howard is the suspect accused of firing the fatal shot while he, Wright-Collazo, and Neal went to Devora’s house to rob him for money to bail a friend out of jail.

Hines was also present and is accused of being the getaway driver.

