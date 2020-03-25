62 COVID-19 tests negative in Abilene, 110 still pending

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene released new COVID-19 results Wednesday, showing 62 tests have been negative so far.

However, 110 tests are still awaiting results, meaning 172 people have been tested in Abilene as of Wednesday, March 25.

Tests are being sent to labs outside of the City, and results are taking an average of 1 day to 1 week to return.

Abilene officials plan to release the latest testing numbers daily at 12:00 p.m.

Brown County, about 80 miles southeast of Abilene, reported its third positive case Wednesday.

There are now 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Big Country – three in Brown County and two in Eastland County.

BigCountryHomepage will continue to provide the latest information on local COVID-19 cases. Check back for any updates.

