7 new COVID-19 cases, 3 recoveries reported in Taylor County

Abilene

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Seven new COVID-19 cases and and three recoveries have been reported in Taylor County

Statistics released Friday show that of the 7 new cases, 2 came from PCR tests, and 5 came from antigen tests. Currently, there are 17 people hospitalized.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,450 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to date. 142 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News

Trending stories