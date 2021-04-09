7 new COVID-19 cases, 3 recoveries reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Seven new COVID-19 cases and and three recoveries have been reported in Taylor County

Statistics released Friday show that of the 7 new cases, 2 came from PCR tests, and 5 came from antigen tests. Currently, there are 17 people hospitalized.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,450 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to date. 142 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: