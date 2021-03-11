7-year-old boy hit by garbage truck in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 7-year-old child was hit by a garbage truck while riding his bike in south Abilene.

The accident happened in the alley behind a home on the 2100 block of South Willis Street just after 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the child was riding his bike in the driveway behind his home when a garbage truck going down the alley hit him.

Neither the garbage truck nor the child saw each other before the collision, police say.

The boy was transported to the hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

It’s unknown if the driver of the garbage truck will be facing any criminal charges.