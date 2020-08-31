8 new cases of COVID-19, 4 recoveries reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eight new cases of COVID-19 and 4 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Monday show that of the 8 new cases, 0 are from PCR tests and 8 are from antigen tests.

Four patients recovered, but 22 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2410 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: