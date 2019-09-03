9 people displaced after north Abilene house fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nine people were displaced after a house fire in north Abilene Monday afternoon.

A home on the 5000 block of Capitol Avenue caught fire just after 4:30 p.m.

When fire crews arrived on scene, a press release states heavy smoke and flames were coming from the exterior of the home.

The fire was quickly brought under control, causing an estimated $25,000 worth of damage.

Nine people were home when the fire began but no one was injured.

They are now receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

No cause has been determined in connection to this fire.

