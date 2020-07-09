9 suspects accused of child sex crimes indicted by Taylor County Grand Jury

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nine suspects accused of child sex crimes have been indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury.
Theses suspects were indicted for the following charges Thursday:
- Carleel Crowley – Online Solicitation of a Minor
- Kerry Wayne Sims – Sexual Assault of a Child (Continuous)
- Eric Moreno – Sexual Assault of a Child (Continuous)
- Christopher Polk – Indecency with a Child
- Hector David Gloria – Online Solicitation of a Minor
- Jose Calzoncinth – Online Solicitation of a Minor
- Roberto Morales – Online Solicitation of a Minor
- Virgil Lynn Perkins – Online Solicitation of a Minor
Most of the Online Solicitation of a Minor cases are part of the same sting operation that resulted in the arrests of 29 men in March.
The other cases are unrelated to each other.
*A previous version of this post contained a photo of the wrong Eric Moreno. We regret this error, and it has since been corrected.
