9 suspects accused of child sex crimes indicted by Taylor County Grand Jury

Abilene

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nine suspects accused of child sex crimes have been indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury.

Theses suspects were indicted for the following charges Thursday:

  • Carleel Crowley – Online Solicitation of a Minor
  • Kerry Wayne Sims – Sexual Assault of a Child (Continuous)
  • Eric Moreno – Sexual Assault of a Child (Continuous)
  • Christopher Polk – Indecency with a Child
  • Hector David Gloria – Online Solicitation of a Minor
  • Jose Calzoncinth – Online Solicitation of a Minor
  • Roberto Morales – Online Solicitation of a Minor
  • Virgil Lynn Perkins – Online Solicitation of a Minor

Most of the Online Solicitation of a Minor cases are part of the same sting operation that resulted in the arrests of 29 men in March.

The other cases are unrelated to each other.

*A previous version of this post contained a photo of the wrong Eric Moreno. We regret this error, and it has since been corrected.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News