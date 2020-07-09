9 suspects accused of child sex crimes indicted by Taylor County Grand Jury

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nine suspects accused of child sex crimes have been indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury.

Theses suspects were indicted for the following charges Thursday:

Carleel Crowley – Online Solicitation of a Minor

– Online Solicitation of a Minor Kerry Wayne Sims – Sexual Assault of a Child (Continuous)

– Sexual Assault of a Child (Continuous) Eric Moreno – Sexual Assault of a Child (Continuous)

Sexual Assault of a Child (Continuous) Christopher Polk – Indecency with a Child

Indecency with a Child Hector David Gloria – Online Solicitation of a Minor

– Online Solicitation of a Minor Jose Calzoncinth – Online Solicitation of a Minor

– Online Solicitation of a Minor Roberto Morales – Online Solicitation of a Minor

– Online Solicitation of a Minor Virgil Lynn Perkins – Online Solicitation of a Minor

Most of the Online Solicitation of a Minor cases are part of the same sting operation that resulted in the arrests of 29 men in March.

The other cases are unrelated to each other.

*A previous version of this post contained a photo of the wrong Eric Moreno. We regret this error, and it has since been corrected.

