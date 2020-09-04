Museum asking for donations to continue restoration process

ABILENE, Texas – Purchased in 2001 this WWII half track sat dormant until last January when the 12th Armored Division museum received enough funding to begin restoration.

“That was proceeded by an enormous donation from the daughter of one of our veterans,” said museums Executive Director and lead curator, William Lenches.

When asked where the patron wanted her money to go.

“And she’s like…I wanna do something big,” said Lenches

And so her donation became the seed money for the restoration project.

Lenches says it was hard to get specific volunteers. But quarantine gave this museum the opportunity to make strides in restoring the vehicle since mechanics who would normally be working could now help

“For the mechanical restoration it’s kind of worked in our favor,” said Lenches. “From this point on through it’s a question simply of money and getting a couple of specific skilled volunteers set volunteers.”

And they are hoping that money comes from the community.

“It’s seeing people come in and say I know I helped donate to that and I helped bring it back to life,” said Curator of Exhibits, Mikayla Ballew.

Lenches wants to finish restoring this vehicle in time for the veterans day parade.

To donate you can do to their museum or click the link.

