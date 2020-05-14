Abilene adds 1 case of COVID-19, hospitalizations decrease

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene added one case of COVID-19 Thursday, while hospitalizations continue to decrease.

There are now 215 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded by the City, and 3,319 tests have been administered.

This number varies drastically from the 350-odd cases reported just weeks ago because the State of Texas recently requested the City of Abilene stop including positive results from the prison units, which are in Jones County, and results based on antibody tests.

Currently, city officials are working to recalculate demographic information, so statistics about the patients’ ages, common symptoms, and more are not available at this time.

Three patients are currently hospitalized, though nothing has been disclosed about their current conditions.

