Abilene airman who scaled fence at Dyess AFB arrested after two weeks on the run

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene airman who scaled a fence at Dyess AFB to evade police has been captured after two weeks on the run.
Erland Injerd, 37, was arrested in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex Thursday and is now being held in the Taylor County jail without bond on Federal charges.
Injerd fled from the scene of a domestic disturbance on base in late April.
He injured two base personnel then barricaded himself inside his home, where he was armed with at least one weapon.
Despite a heavy police presence, Injerd was able to kick out a window, flee, then scale a fence at Dyess before disappearing into a heavy wooded area.
