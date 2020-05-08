Abilene airman who scaled fence at Dyess AFB arrested after two weeks on the run

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene airman who scaled a fence at Dyess AFB to evade police has been captured after two weeks on the run.

Erland Injerd, 37, was arrested in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex Thursday and is now being held in the Taylor County jail without bond on Federal charges.

Injerd fled from the scene of a domestic disturbance on base in late April.

He injured two base personnel then barricaded himself inside his home, where he was armed with at least one weapon.

Despite a heavy police presence, Injerd was able to kick out a window, flee, then scale a fence at Dyess before disappearing into a heavy wooded area.

