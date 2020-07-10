Abilene Animal Shelter offers some adoptions for only $10

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter is offering some pets up for adoption for only $10.

A social media post from the shelter says, “we currently have too many super cute, playful, smart, dogs and cats that are just waiting for a home to call their own.”

All of these pets are up for adoption at the shelter, and due to the high capacity, some are only $10!

Visit the shelter from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. or from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday-Saturday or Monday-Tuesday.

The shelter is located at 925 South 25th Street.

