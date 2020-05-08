Abilene Animal Shelter to reopen Monday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter will be reopening Monday, May 11.

New hours will be Monday-Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Right now, the shelter will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Most of the current services will remain, including voucher sales and intake (from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. only).

Owner surrenders and End of Life services will also be available by appointment.

Volunteers who have already been through orientation are welcome to come help during business hours.

Anyone with questions should call (325)698-0085 to learn more.

