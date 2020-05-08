Abilene Animal Shelter to reopen Monday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter will be reopening Monday, May 11.
New hours will be Monday-Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Right now, the shelter will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Most of the current services will remain, including voucher sales and intake (from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. only).
Owner surrenders and End of Life services will also be available by appointment.
Volunteers who have already been through orientation are welcome to come help during business hours.
Anyone with questions should call (325)698-0085 to learn more.
Latest Posts:
- Merkel’s Kaydi Pursley prepares for pole vault at ACU
- Americans lose 20.5 million jobs in April as COVID-19 spreads
- It’s the most dangerous time to ride a bicycle on American roads in 30 years
- Meet Magnolia: 2020 Gerber baby winner is campaign’s first adopted baby
- Texas man caught on camera stealing U.S. Marine Corps flag