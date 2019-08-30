Abilene-Area Subway Restaurants aim to donate 30,000 Meals during hunger action month to local feeding America food banks

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — During Hunger Action Month this September, Abilene-area Subway® restaurants are helping to fight hunger in their community by providing up to 30,000 meals to local food banks that are members of the Feeding America nationwide network.

Through this ‘Feeding the Need’ initiative, when Subway® guests purchase a sub, salad or wrap, with any drink and chips or two cookies, their purchase will help feed people in their community.

“On behalf of the Feeding America network of food banks, we would like to thank the locally owned and operated Subway restaurants in the Abilene area for their generous and ongoing support,” says Nancy Curby, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America.

“The funds raised through this campaign will help local food banks better serve children and families who may not know where they will find their next meal.”

For every 2 meals purchased from September 1st to September 30th, more than 35 participating Subway restaurants will donate 1 meal up to 30,000 meals to local area food banks.

To learn more about Feeding the Need, please visit: http://www.subway.com/FeedTheNeed.

To learn more about hunger and to find your local food bank, please visit: www.feedingamerica.org.