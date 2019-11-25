Abilene blood bank now in ‘critical need’ of all types

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Regional Blood Bank is now in ‘critical need’ of all types in time for the holiday season.
The blood bank put out a call for help Monday, saying, “the holiday weekend is only going to strain our already low blood supplies.”
Last week, the blood bank was completely out of all o types.
They shared a picture to social media that showed empty shelves, and received an outpouring of support from community members wanting to donate.
Anyone interested in donating can visit Hendrick Regional Blood Center 1150 N 18th Street. It’s open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday.
