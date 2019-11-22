Abilene blood center completely out of all O types

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Regional Blood Center in Abilene has completely run out of all O type blood.

The Center posted a plea to social media Friday, saying, “we are in critical need of both O Positive and O Negative blood types.”

Donors are needed just in time for the holiday season.

Anyone interested in donating can visit Hendrick Regional Blood Center 1150 N 18th Street. It’s open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday.

