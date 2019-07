ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene blood bank is in critical need of all types of blood.

A spokesperson says, “ Hendrick Regional Blood Center just notified me that we are critically low on all blood types.”

Hendrick Regional Blood Center Center has two locations in town – one at Hendrick Medical Plaza and one at 1150 North 18th Street.

Hours of operation and more information on the blood centers can be found on their website.