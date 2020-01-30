Abilene blood center moving to new location

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s only blood center is moving to a new location next week.

Starting Monday, February 3, Hendrick Regional Blood Center will be open at 1701 Pine Street, just a few blocks from their current location.

Hendrick Regional Blood Center is open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

There are already more than one dozen blood drives planned for the month of February.

Just follow these rules and guidelines for donating:

Age to Donate:

At least 17 years of age (age 16 may donate with written parental consent). There is no upper age limit.

A photo ID issued by the state, school or U.S. government

– Eat a low-fat, high protein meal within 2 – 4 hours before your donation.

– Drink plenty of non-caffeinated beverages, such as water or juice to help your body replenish lost fluids.

– Avoid alcohol before and after giving.

– Do not fast.

Strenuous activity should be avoided for 12 hours after giving. If you have a hazardous or strenuous job, you should give at the end of your work shift.

