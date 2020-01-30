ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s only blood center is moving to a new location next week.
Starting Monday, February 3, Hendrick Regional Blood Center will be open at 1701 Pine Street, just a few blocks from their current location.
Hendrick Regional Blood Center is open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday.
There are already more than one dozen blood drives planned for the month of February.
Just follow these rules and guidelines for donating:
- Age to Donate:
At least 17 years of age (age 16 may donate with written parental consent). There is no upper age limit.
- What to Bring:
A photo ID issued by the state, school or U.S. government
- Foods and Fluids:
– Eat a low-fat, high protein meal within 2 – 4 hours before your donation.
– Drink plenty of non-caffeinated beverages, such as water or juice to help your body replenish lost fluids.
– Avoid alcohol before and after giving.
– Do not fast.
- Exercise:
Strenuous activity should be avoided for 12 hours after giving. If you have a hazardous or strenuous job, you should give at the end of your work shift.
Latest Posts:
- Know your foe: Chiefs, 49ers fans quizzed ahead of Super Bowl clash
- KC fans under closer scrutiny for chants, ‘tomahawk chops’
- Abilene blood center moving to new location
- Not Quite Super: Titans, Packers championship gear headed overseas
- Howard Payne to improve campus experience with two major facility projects