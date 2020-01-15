Abilene blood center shortage expands to all types

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene blood center is now running low on all types.

Hendrick Regional Blood Center says, “we are still in a critical shortage and urge that all donors please come and donate. We are now in an all blood type shortage and need your help!”

Last week, the blood center was in critical need of both positive and negative O types.

The center, located at 1150 N 18th St, is open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday.

