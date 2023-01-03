ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene brewery is closing for good, saying the business is now “unsustainable”.

Pappy Slokum Brewing Company, which opened in 2014, officially closed as of December 31, 2022.

“We will all begin the New Year without Pappy Slokum Brewing Co. in our lives,” a social media post explains. “It seems our business model no longer works and running the brewery has become unsustainable.”

However, there will be a farewell party at the brewery at 409 S Treadaway Blvd January 28 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Read more from the owners and their farewell below:

We all started something back in 2014 that made Abilene and the surrounding area a better place to live. We helped start a revolution of flavor, experience, culture and most of all environment.

We gathered at our little brewery with people from all walks of life and developed friendships that can’t be undone.

We drank beers of styles that most had never heard of and slowly the beer culture in the Big Country changed for the better.

We’ve had baby showers, anniversarys, gender reveals, Bachelor and Bachelorette parties, company gatherings, military ceremonies, political rallies and even one wedding.

We are very proud of the work we did for our community. It’s been a damn good ride and we thank you all for going along with us.

No further information has been released.