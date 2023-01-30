BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – City offices across Abilene and Brownwood will be scarce during winter weather conditions, expected to last through midday Wednesday.

Abilene

Offices with the City of Abilene closed for business at 10:00 a.m. Monday due to the weather. The Solid Waste fleet was also canceled Monday.

The city said it is following Abilene ISD closures for the remainder of this weather event, but essential and public safety personnel will remain on duty. Abilene ISD will be closed Tuesday.

For additional information, you can subscribe to alerts by texting “ABITAYTX” to 99411.

Hendrick Health is also closing or delaying some of its services. Refer to the chart below:

Tap here for latest closures and delays from Hendrick. Note: This tool may not work if using Google Chrome on a desktop.

Brownwood

In Brownwood, the city said it is delaying the opening of non-emergency facilities. Depending on how the weather conditions continue to develop over the next day or so, additional closures and delays may be announced.

For Tuesday, January 31, the City of Brownwood has these postings:

CLOSED – All non-emergency facilities, including City Hall

– All non-emergency facilities, including City Hall CLOSED – Recycling Center

– Recycling Center The Landfill will operate per normal business hours

CLOSED – Sanitation

Tuesday’s trash route will be picked up on Wednesday for both residential and commercial routes

– Sanitation Tuesday’s trash route will be picked up on Wednesday for both residential and commercial routes CLOSED – The Senior Citizens Center will not serve congregant meals or home delivery

The City of Brownwood advises its residents to register for emergency alerts by following this link. In case of a power outage, you can track and report using Oncor’s Storm Center, or call (888) 313-4747.

Stay with BigCountryHomepage.com as we continue to monitor the wintry weather. Click here for closures and delays.