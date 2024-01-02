ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene Burger King/gas station building is a total loss after an early morning fire.

The fire happened at the establishment on the 1600 block of Antilley Road around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

First responders arrived on scene and found heavy smoke coming from the top of the building.

Once they got inside, extreme heat and smoke from the fire forced them to retreat and attack from the exterior.

Crews are still on scene working to contain the fire, which destroyed the building and caused a total loss.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of this fire is still under investigation.

