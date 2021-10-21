Abilene businessman appointed to Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners

Darren Black of Black Plumbing has been appointed to the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene businessman has been appointed to the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners.

Darren Black was one of three Texas men appointed to the board by Governor Greg Abbott with terms set to expire September 2027.

The other two appointees are Thomas “Tommy” Rice Jr., of Houston, and Milton Gutierrez, of Georgetown.

Full biographies on Black and the other appointees can be found below:

Darren Black of Abilene is the President of Black Plumbing. He is a member of the Abilene Better Business Bureau, Abilene Chamber of Commerce Business Council, Abilene Crime Stoppers, Abilene Team Workforce, Abilene Military Affairs Committee, and the American Cancer Society. Black is a licensed Journeyman Plumber and Responsible Master Plumber.



Thomas “Tommy” Rice Jr. of Houston is a plumbing contractor and serves as the Owner and President of C&B Utilities, Inc. He is a member of the Trade Professionals Network and is a certified instructor of apprenticeship programs with the National Center for Construction Education and Research. He also serves as a mentor for the Young Adult Tradesman Mentorship. Rice received a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts from The University of Texas at Austin.



Milton Gutierrez of Georgetown is the Deputy Operations Chaplain for the Texas Army National Guard. He is a member of the National Guard Association of the United States, National Guard Association of Texas, the American Legion, and the Military Officers Association of America. Gutierrez received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Texas State University and a Master of Divinity from the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.